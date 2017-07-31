Rajkot city police book duo for trying to print MA cards illegally, collecting money from beneficiaries

A health officer in Rajkot district panchayat said that those named as accused had been hired by a private agency. (Representational image) A health officer in Rajkot district panchayat said that those named as accused had been hired by a private agency. (Representational image)

TWO PERSONS were booked by Malaviynagar police in the city for for allegedly trying to print Mukhyamantri Amrutum (MA) cards from an unauthorised premises and for also allegedly demanding Rs600 from beneficiaries. Acting on a tip off, a team of officers of health department had raided house of one Mahendra Hadwani in Gokuldham area on Gondal road on Sunday. On Monday, Nikhil Jadav, Rajkot district programme officer Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojna and MA scheme filed a complaint with Malaviynagar police station. In his complaint, Jadav named Sikundar Taili and Hadvani as accused. Based on the complaint, Malaviyanagar police booked the duo for criminal breach of trust, dishonesty and criminal conspiracy.

“The officer has alleged in the complaint that the accused tried to print MA cards from a private premises and also demanded Rs600 from 56 persons who had approached them. Investigation is on to verify it they indeed collected money from beneficiary and tried to issue MA cards in anunauthorised manner,” Malaviynagar police inspector Bhupatsinh Jadeja said.

Police said the accused were on the run. A health officer in Rajkot district panchayat said that those named as accused had been hired by a private agency. “The government had awarded contract to a private firm for printing MA cards and issuing them to beneficiaries. That private firm engaged another private firm as a sub-contractor. The two persons booked by police were engaged by the sub-contractor. But they were not authorised to carry out their work from a private premises. The work of issuing cards can be done from premises of Rajkot Municipal Corporation only,” the officer said.

MA is the health insurance scheme of the state government. Under the scheme, the government provides insrance cover worth Rs2 lakh to BPL families in the state. In case of serious illness, state government bears the cost of treatment of a BPL family member under the scheme. The government has also set up 227 kiosks and city civic centres across the state to issue MA cards. These cards can be issued from these kiosks and designated city civic centres only.

