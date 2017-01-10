Rajkot: 5000 divyangs to fly kites on Sunday, CM Vijay Rupani to attend event

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. PTI Photo Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. PTI Photo

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will attend Divyang Patangotsav, a kite flying event for differently-abled which will be organised as part of the International Kite Festival 2017, on Sunday even as district administration on Tuesday said that around 5,000 differently-abled persons will participate in the festival.

Rajkot district collector Vikrant Pandey said that 5000 differently-abled persons from 14 districts will participate in the Divyang Patangotsav which will be organised on Race Course ground in the middle of the city on Sunday. He further said that the Chief Minister will remain present at the event to encourage the Divyangs of differently-abled persons who will participate in the event.

The collector also said that to ensure that no bird is killed after hitting kite strings, the district administration has made arrangements for treating injured birds with the help of NGOs. He said that these arrangements will remain in place till January 20. The collector also said that teams had been formed to raid shops which sell banned Chinese manja that can prove fatal for birds.

Meanwhile, in an official release, the state information department said that the International Kite Festival will travel for the first time to the historic Buddhist caves in Khambhalida village near Gondal in Rajkot district on January 13. Kite flyers from six countries and four states from India will fly kites in the background of the caves on Friday.

This will be third straight year that Rajkot will host the International Kite Festival. The Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Limited, a state-government undertaking has been trying to promote the Khambhalida caves a tourist destination and taking the kite festival there is apparently one such effort.

