Rajkot: 5 workers electrocuted

Five workers were electrocuted and one was seriously injured while they were dismantling a dome created at a religious event in Bhayavadar village of Amreli district’s Kukavav taluka early on Saturday morning, police said.

The victims have been identified as Jashvant Aravind (20), Balvant Kadiyabhai (40), Rajesh Ravjibhai (19), Mayur Girvatbhai (25) and Kiran Somabhai (19). The injured was identified as Mahendrasinh Pateliya (20). Jashvant, Balvant, Rajesh, Mayur and Mahendra were residents of Satha village in Ghoghamba taluka of the Panchmahals district in central Gujarat, police said. Kiran was a resident of Kundal village in Pavi Jetpur taluka of Chhota Udepur district.

Vadiya police said the victims were pushing a mobile scaffold tower when the tower touched an 11 kv overhead power transmission line. The six who were mobilising the steel tower to dismantle the dome experienced electric shock. “Five of them died on the spot. One of them experienced a jerk after the tower touched the live transmission line and was thrown away. He was rushed to a nearby hospital,” an officer of Vadiya police said.

“The six had been dismantling structure of a giant dome erected for a week-long event in Bhayavadar for the last three days. On Saturday morning, the mobile scaffold tower which they were using to reach the top of the structure touched the electric wire and they were electrocuted,” the police officer said. Vadiya police have registered a case of accidental death and further investigation is on.

