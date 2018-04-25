Rajkot: Four-year-old daughter raped, alleges woman

The girl was sent to a government hospital in Jamnagar city for medical examination and police say they did not have any concrete evidence as yet. (Representational Image) The girl was sent to a government hospital in Jamnagar city for medical examination and police say they did not have any concrete evidence as yet. (Representational Image)

A four-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped in Kuranga village near Dwarka town in Devbhoomi Dwarka district on Monday. Police booked an unidentified person on Tuesday after a woman filed a complaint, claiming that the accused kidnapped and sexually assaulted her daughter near the labour colony of a private company at Kuranga.

In her complaint, the woman stated that an unidentified man kidnapped her daughter while she was playing outside their quarter in the labour colony of the private company in Kuranga village on Monday morning. Eventually, the mother managed to find her child near their quarter around 10:30 am. Suspecting that her daughter had been sexually assaulted, the woman filed a complaint with Dwarka police station. Based on the complaint, the Dwarka police booked an unidentified man for kidnapping the minor girl and raping her. He has also been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The girl was sent to a government hospital in Jamnagar city for medical examination and police say they did not have any concrete evidence as yet. “The medical examination at the Jamnagar hospital was not very comprehensive so we are not sure at this stage if the victim was subjected to penetrative sexual assault. Doctors have taken samples of the vaginal swab and we shall send the samples to the Forensic Science Laboratory in Rajkot for analysis. Once the victim and her mother return to their quarter, we shall make some progress in the investigation,” Rohan Anand, Superint-endent of Police of Devbhoomi Dwarka district said. “The labour colony has around 6,000 people living here. We’ve formed teams to screen persons who were either on leave or had not reported for work on the day of the incident. Once they return from hospital, we shall come to know the sequence of the event,” he added.

Meanwhile, quoting doctors of the Jamnagar hospital, sources said that the medical test of the girl had prima facie ruled out rape.

