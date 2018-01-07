Rajasthan hacking: Demonstrators detained for protesting over Afrazul’s murder

A screengrab of Shambhulal Regar, the main accused in the case. The victim Afrazul (inset) was hacked and burnt alive in Rajasthan allegedly over an affair. A screengrab of Shambhulal Regar, the main accused in the case. The victim Afrazul (inset) was hacked and burnt alive in Rajasthan allegedly over an affair.

Several persons were detained by the police in Ahmedabad on Saturday for protests over the killing of Bengali labourer Afrazul for reportedly marrying a Hindu girl in Rajsamand district of Rajasthan in December. The protesters had gathered at Sardar Bag at Lal Darwaja Saturday evening even after the police denied the permission to hold the protest.

The protesters, many of whom are Jan Andolan leaders, gathered at Lal Darwaja and held the protest meet for over one hour. Advocate Shamshad Pathan, who led the protest, urged the gathering to “raise their voice against the injustice and atrocities on innocent persons”. Pathan added that the government was “silencing” the protesters by denying them permission in the name of maintaining law and order. Activist Kausar Ali Saiyed, who had visited Rajsamand as part of a delegation, said he lamented that the locals were “brainwashed and terrorised” into supporting the killer.

Advocate Khemraj Koshti questioned the government’s silence of such incidents in which Muslims were targeted. “The NIA has been busy in Hadiya marriage in Kerala, but it has no time to probe Afrazul’s murder,” he said. As the meeting was on, police soon intervened and ordered people to either disperse or court detention. Several protesters who decided to defy the instruction were whisked away to Karanj police station where they were released after two hours.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App