Rainfall concentrated in July: Gujarat clocks 101% rainfall

With 816.87 mm precipitation, Gujarat has already received 100.85 per cent average rainfall this monsoon. The north and Saurashtra region have recorded the highest with 138 and 102 per cent, respectively. In contrast, the east-central and southern parts of the state have so far received 81 and 85 per cent, respectively.

With Wednesday’s heavy rainfall reported in a majority of Saurashtra areas, including Rajkot, Surendranagar, Jamnagar, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Junagadh and Gir Somnath, the cumulative rainfall is expected to increase further. The Met Department has warned of heavy rain till September 2. The rains are expected to continue till September 15 when the southwest monsoon starts to withdraw.

Most of the districts that have received more than 100 pc rainfall fall in Saurashtra and north Gujarat. Valsad, on the other hand, is the only district in south which has received more than 100 pc rainfall (104.31 pc) this monsoon. While Valsad’s neighbouring districts of Dangs and Navsari have recorded only 67 pc and 84.27 pc rainfall till now.

Vadodara in east-central Gujarat and Tapi in south have received minimum rainfall among the 33 districts. Vadodara has recorded 59.39 pc and and Tapi 69.38 pc. The rainfall this monsoon has been concentrated most in July. With 525.91 mm, 65 pc of the state’s average share of 816.87 mm was received in July, while the remaining 20 pc was received in August and 15 pc in June.

In the last 24 hours, south Gujarat received heavy downpour with Valsad facing the brunt of the rainfall. Several factories in Vapi got inundated as the town received over 16 inches of rainfall. Traffic on the highway was also disrupted. The water level in Mandvi’s Lakhi dam in Surat reached close to danger level. “We have instructed officials to remain alert. At present, the inflow of water to the dam has reduced,” said Mandvi mamlatdar.

Water level in Madhuvan dam reached 73 metres, following which the officials opened four gates of the dam. At Dabhel village, the water level in the creeks went up to the warning lever and residents had to be shifted to safer places.

