Rain wreaks havoc in south Gujarat: Four more Die, toll reaches 17

Valsad town on Tuesday. (Below) A waterlogged road in Ahmedabad. (Express Photo) Valsad town on Tuesday. (Below) A waterlogged road in Ahmedabad. (Express Photo)

Heavy rain lashed Surat, Valsad and Navsari districts in southern Gujarat on Tuesday, with the state recording over 41 per cent total rainfall this monsoon season. Out of this, 12.71 per cent rainfall has been recorded in the last five days.

Four more persons died in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of rain-related deaths to 17, officials said. While three died of lightning — one in Morbi district and two from Ahmedabad’s Sanand and Shilaj areas — the body of a primary education officer was found in Jamnagar.

Also, till Monday evening, a total of 115 animals were reported dead in Kutch and Jamnagar districts. With the meterological department issuing heavy rain warning for Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, two teams of National Disaster Response Force and five teams of State Disaster Response Force have been put on stand-by in Jamnagar and Surendranagar districts.

Valsad recorded 277 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. The district administration has started removing water from different areas in Valsad town and nearby villages. The two main rivers in Valsad district — Vanki and Auranga — were seen overflowing, while the narrow bridge joining Valsad town to Vashier village in Pardi taluka, was submerged. Later in the evening, the water receded and people were allowed to use the bridge. Sources in Valsad district collector’s office said that over 18 roads in different villages of Pardi taluka, Dharampur taluka and Valsad town were submerged in rain water and traffic was suspended.

Choryasi taluka in Surat district recorded the highest rainfall in the state on Tuesday morning. The taluka received 181 mm of rainfall recorded in merely two hours — from 8 am to 10 am. Heavy rainfall lashed other areas in the southern districts of Surat and Valsad, recording highest rainfall in just two hours. Palsana, Mandvi, Mangrol and Bardoli in Surat district and Vapi in Valsad recorded 90 mm rainfall in merely two hours. Surat city received 79 mm rain till 4 pm.

There was no respite from rainfall for residents of Saurashtra’s Surendranagar district. Chotila received 51 mm of rainfall. Rapar in Kutch recorded 76 mm. Jalalpor in Navsari district received a total of 105 mm (61 mm from 8 till 10 am).

Also Navsari taluka in Navsari district received 104 mm. Due to heavy rainfall, 46 roads in the different villages in Gandevi taluka and Chikhli taluka got submerged in rain water. District administrative officials announced that schools located in the low-lying areas will remain closed on Tuesday.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App