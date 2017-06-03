Rain relief for Saurashtra

A waterlogged street in Rajkot after two consecutive days of rainfall, on Friday. Chirag Chotaliya A waterlogged street in Rajkot after two consecutive days of rainfall, on Friday. Chirag Chotaliya

After rainfall in Rajkot on Thursday and Friday, moderate rain and thundershowers are expected also in other areas of Saurashtra, Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Havelli.

Rajkot received 6.2 mm rainfall on Friday evening after 70.2 mm on Thursday.

The meteorological department at Ahmedabad issued its forecast of moderate rains and thunderstorms across the state till June 6, with Southwesterly and Westerly winds prevailing at lower levels of the region.

While the temperature in Rajkot dropped to 39.9 degree Celsius, Surendranagar recorded the highest temperature of 43.8 degree Celsius, on Friday. The recorded temperature in Deesa was 43.2, Gandhinagar 43, Bhuj 42, Idar 42.8, Vadodara 41 and Kandla port 42.6 degree Celsius.

The temperature in Ahmedabad is expected to fall with a forecast of partly cloudy sky and development of thunderclouds towards the evening on Saturday. The city recorded a maximum of 42.7 degree Celsius on Friday. The remaining districts were below 40 degree Celsius, with Surat at 36.3, Valsad at 34.9 and Bhavnagar at 39.9. ENS

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App