Rain Havoc: 2 more die in Jamnagar, toll now 13

INS Valsura conducts search and rescue operations for the third day on Monday in flooded areas of Dhrol and Alia Bada in Jamnagar district. Express INS Valsura conducts search and rescue operations for the third day on Monday in flooded areas of Dhrol and Alia Bada in Jamnagar district. Express

The death toll in rain-related incidents in the state went up to at least 13 as two more persons were killed after being swept in swelling nullahs in Jamnagar. The first death was reported from Jamnagar’s Dhrol taluka which had recorded around three inches of rain on Saturday and Sunday. Gunvantsinh Jadeja was found dead in a nullah in Khakhra village of Dhrol on Sunday morning.

The second death was reported from Lalpur taluka. District flood control-room said Veji Junja was swept away in a swelling nullah in Memana village of the taluka. With this, the death toll in rain-related incidents in the last four days in Jamnagar district went up to three. Two buffaloes were killed after being hit by lightning at Monpar village of Lalpur taluka.

With Met department’s forecast of heavy rain in Jamnagar, the district administration has ordered schools to remain closed on Tuesday. On Monday, Dhrol and Jodiya talukas recorded more than three inches (78 millimetres) of rainfall. Jamnagar city and Kalavad recorded two inches rain, while Jamjodhpur received 36 mm rainfall.

Meanwhile, heavy rain continued in other districts of Saurashtra and Kutch on Monday. While Kalyanpur in Devbhoomi Dwarka received 58 mm rain, Rajkot city got 36 mm. Mahuva taluka in Bhavnagar registered 45 mm rainfall. Parts of Surendranagar district received heavy rainfall again on Monday. Vadhwan recorded 65 mm rain, while Limdi got 42 mm. Lakhtar, Than and Chuda recorded 24 mm, 22 mm and 20 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. Chotila taluka recorded 17 inches of downpour within few hours on Friday and Saturday.

Amreli district also experienced heavy rainfall on Monday. Babara taluka recorded more than four inches (108 mm) of rainfall, while Lathi recorded 67 mm. Savarkundla recorded 63 mm, Liliya 50 mm, Amreli 49 mm and Bagasara 38. District flood control-room of Amreli said that the electric wiring at a primary school in Pipallag village was damaged after lightning hit the school building. Students were sent home after the incident.

Umergam and Kaprada taluka of Valsad district received 99 mm and 98 mm of rainfall, respectively. Mandvi in Kutch gauged 94 mm of precipitation, Morva Hadaf in Panchmahal 83 mm, Valsad taluka 69 mm and Bavla of Ahmedabad 65 mm, Abdasa of Kutch 57mm, Khergam of Navsari 51mm and Gandevi of Navsari 50mm.

The Meteorological Centre has predicted light to moderate rains for several parts of state during the next two days. —With PTI Inputs

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App