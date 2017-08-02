Rahul Gandhi likely to visit flood affected areas of Gujarat on August 4

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit the flood-hit areas of Gujarat on August 4. This was announced by state Congress president Bharatsinh Solanki on Tuesday. Rahul is likely to be accompanied by Solanki and Ashok Gehlot, the Gujarat in-charge of the party. Rahul’s visit comes even as his party MLAs are confined to a resort in Bengaluru ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls fearing defections within the party.

Solanki said that he was supposed to go to Bengaluru on August 3 but had to defer his programme owing to Rahul’s impending visit. “I will possibly go to Bengaluru after Rahulji’s visit to the state,” said Solanki.

He also accused the state government of failing to provide relief and rehabilitation to the people affected by the flood. He said that Congress MLAs will contribute one month of their salary for the relief work.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who is touring flood affected villages in Banaskantha, said that the government is mulling the option of shifting people living in river floodplain to higher places as a long-term strategy. If necessary, he said, such villages could be transplanted with the consent of people.

State BJP chief Jitu Vaghani said that all his party MPs, MLAs and elected body councillors will donate their one month’s salary to the CM Relief Fund.

