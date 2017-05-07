Rahul Bariya case: Police nab accused from Vadodara

A day after the murder of chicken shop owner Rahul Bariya (35) in Kishanwadi area of Vadodara, his former friend was arrested on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Suraj Kahar (35), also a resident of Kishanwadi area.

Police Inspector J G Amin said “Bariya and Kahar were friends. Kahar was involved in criminal activities and was earlier booked in prohibition and rioting cases and detained under The Gujarat Prevention of Anti-social Activities Act.”

On Thursday, when the incident happened Kahar allegedly asked Bariya to deliver liquor but he refused to do so. After an altercation between the two over the issue, Kahar allegedly stabbed Bariya with a sharp weapon. Amin said, acting on a tip-off we detained Kahar. “He was in Vadodara. During the interrogation, he confessed that he killed Bariya,” said Amin.

