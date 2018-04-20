Quashing order suggesting President rule, Gujarat High Court bench says, ‘Let us maintain decency’

A division bench of Gujarat High Court quashed the order of a single-bench judge which had chastised the advocate general of the High Court and suggested enforcing President’s rule. (File) A division bench of Gujarat High Court quashed the order of a single-bench judge which had chastised the advocate general of the High Court and suggested enforcing President’s rule. (File)

The remark came on the order passed by single-judge bench Justice Paresh Upadhyay, who on April 10 had passed a scathing order against Advocate General Kamal Trivedi for alleged “manipulations and illegalities”. This remark was based on a petition moved by the state government seeking extension of time to implement court’s order passed in April 2017 to appoint candidates of SC/ST, economically weaker sections and women who had cleared state civil service examinations. In that order, which was also passed by Justice Upadhyay, he has found several anomalies in recruiting the candidates. The anomalies ranged from giving more seats to general category students than prescribed under the law to appointing candidates, ignoring their merit lists among others. The court had ordered to probe these anomalies and appoint the meritorious candidates as per the law.

However, even after a year, the state government didn’t comply with the order nor it challenged it. The state kept seeking extension from the court which were granted. The last extension period expired on March 31 and the state moved another petition for more time. On April 10, Justice Upadhyay, while allowing one more extension till April 31, passed a stinging order holding that state’s application for time was “unreasonable and lacks bona fide, it needs to be allowed by extending the time limit, so that the government can restore the rights of the candidates belonging to the scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, socially and economically backward class and women category…”

Justice Upadhyay held Advocate General Trivedi responsible and remarked, “If state is ignorant or helpless…then such a government cannot be allowed to continue in the office, even for a day. In that eventuality, one may conceive of at least deliberating, whether this would not be akin to failure of constitutional machinery in the state, warring, if not action, at least deliberation qua the purpose of having Article 356 in the Constitution of India.”

The state government filed a petition, challenging the order on urgent basis on April 14, stating that the order was “disparaging and passed without affording any opportunity of hearing”. The division bench, led by Justice Dave, held that “prima facie, we are of the view that various references in the context of mischief/illegalities qua learned advocate general as well as against the state of Gujarat ought not to have been made when an application was moved for extension of time…” The court has also allowed the government’s plea directing not to publicise the matter. The bench, led by justice Dave, Thursday quashed the order of Justice Upadhyay, except granting time to comply with the previous order of the case by April 30.

