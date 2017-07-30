Domestic flights from Adampur from Sept 16

Aiming to start domestic flights from Adampur airport on September 26, the Punjab government on Saturday kicked off construction work on approach road to the domestic terminal, for which Rs 16.70 crore has already been sanctioned.

Adampur already has an Air Force station. Once operational, flights taking off from Adampur, around 18 kms from Jalandhar, will take 45 minutes to reach Delhi.

As the work on the approach road started, Lok Sabha MP from Jalandhar Chaudhary Santokh Singh and Jalandhar’s Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said flights from this airport would start on September 26.

Sharma said this airport, once operational, would boost economic development of the region in general and Jalandhar city in particular, besides helping NRIs visiting home save time and money. He said the airport would also boost medical tourism and industrial development.

He said a project worth Rs 55 crore for widening and strengthening the existing road, construction of a railway overbridge and by-pass on Adampur to Mehtiana road for easy connectivity to the airport were also under consideration.

The Airport Authority of India (AAI) has already started construction work for parking, waiting lounge and other facilities for the passengers at a cost of Rs 8 crore.

Earlier, the state government had transferred 37 acres of land to the AAI for this purpose.

