Public spaces booked till 2019 by MLAs, PIL challenges Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation decision

A PIL has been filed in the Gujarat High Court against a resolution passed by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) through which community party plots, auditoriums and open air theatres have been booked in advance for the year 2018-2019 for 65 councillors and eight MLAs.

The petitioner, lawyer K R Koshti, stated in the PIL that such a resolution passed by the civic body “is ex-facie illegal, abuse of power, without authority of law and violative of Article 14 of the Constitution of India (right to equality).”

The PIL stated that the standing committee of the AMC has confirmed the booking of such public spaces by 65 councillors and eight MLAs because of which the premises were not available for common people. “It is an example of glaring misuse of powers by the elected representatives who are called the lawmaker for our system by which the local residents of the city have been deprived from the fair chance to get the said facility/service/premises on cheap/economical rent for their occasions,” it said.

Stating that system of booking premises is done through a computerised system, the PIL asked “how could it be changed for these elected representatives?”

