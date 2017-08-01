Promised jobs in Dubai: Job consultancy firm ‘dupes’ 52

Ishwar Machhi, a resident of Jambusar taluka of Bharuch, reached the Ahmedabad airport on Sunday morning along with 27 others from his town to take a flight to Dubai. They were promised various jobs there by a consultancy firm, First flight. Their flight, as promised by their consultant, was scheduled at 4.35 am, but the agent who was supposed to hand them their passports, visa and tickets did not turn up, though he was in constant touch till 3.30 am. Soon, Ishwar (25) and the others realised that they have been “duped” by the agent and the consultancy firm.

As many as 52 people have been reported to be duped by the consultancy firm — the 28 who were supposed to board the flight on Sunday and another batch of 24 from various villages of Bharuch slated to fly to Dubai on August 1. They all have lodged a complaint against the agent of the firm, who used to run an office from Fatehgunj area of Vadodara.

Machhi said: “ We contacted the consultancy in Vadodara that published an advertisement in local newspapers about vacancies in Dubai. After a brief inquiry, I applied for a packaging job in one of the companies of Dubai… We were asked to pay the first instalment of Rs 15,000 and after medical test and the final selection, we were asked to pay the rest of the amount of Rs 45,000. I had borrowed money from my relatives to pay to the agency, which also asked us to submit our passports. The agency sent us scanned images of visa and tickets on WhatsApp. It informed us that we have to go Dubai on July 30, and the agent will reach the Ahmedabad airport and give us the documents and work contracts.”

One Mohmad Ghanchi (34), who along with his two cousins paid around Rs 2 lakh and was promised jobs in a plastic company, said: “We trusted him (the agent) as he had earlier sent six people to Dubai from our area… but we just came to know that they haven’t got any job in Dubai ue. It was shock for me as I borrowed money to pay him. There are more than 150 people who have applied and paid money to that agent.”

ACP V P Gamit said: “They have submitted a complaint… soon an investigation will be initiated against the accused.”

