Poor implementation of FSA: NGO to stage demonstration

Shabari Sangathan, an NGO working for the uplift of women, will be holding a demonstration at Dandi Bridge, near Gandhi Ashram on March 8, to demand proper implementation of the Food Security Act-2013 to ensure that poor people don’t suffer malnutrition. Addressing mediapersons on Monday, its representative Paulomee Mistry and Sejal Joshi said that about 46 per cent of women and children were malnourished in Gujarat and the implementation of Food Security Act-2014 was very poor.