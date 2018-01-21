Police targeting our workers in false cases: Gujarat VHP leader

Pravin Togadia Pravin Togadia

Days after VHP chief Pravin Togadia alleged that attempts are being to suppress his voice, a VHP leader from Gujarat on Saturday accused the “police department” of targeting VHP and Bajrang Dal activists in “manufactured cases”.

In an open letter released by VHP office-bearers, Ashwin Patel, secretary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s north Gujarat unit, claimed that “after jailing and killing Hindus in 2002, then harassing, jailing and torturing VHP, Bajrang Dal karyakartas (workers) and many Hindus for years, then targetting Dr Pravin Togadia and other workers as well as other Hindus in manufactured forced cases…”. He did not name any government.

Patel alleged that the film Padmaavat is being used to target VHP workers and other Hindutva activists. Without specifying any administration, he wrote that the government “orders” the police department to “keep watch on VHP, Bajrang Dal karyakartas…the department has made its dangerous anti-Hindu intentions clearly once again”.

The letter also claims that during festivals only Hindus are kept under surveillance. It states that only Hindus activists’ house are searched in the name of preventive arrests. It warns that the VHP will “take up democratic protests against such vicious anti-Hindu orders…”

Confirming that Patel had written the letter, state VHP spokesperson Jay Shah said, “It is very clear from the letter that we are being targeted by the police on the instructions of the state government.”

Meanwhile, VHP international general secretary Champak Rai and Ram Sene founder Pramod Muthalik on Saturday met VHP leader Pravin Togadia at the organisation’s headquarters in Ahmedabad. Sources in VHP said the two leaders asked Togadia about his health, and discussed events leading to his alleged “lost and found” incident.

Sources said Surendra Jain, international joint secretary of VHP, is expected to meet Togadia on Sunday.

