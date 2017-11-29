Police form human chain to avoid PAAS protests at Rupala’s Surat meetings

Parshottam Rupala (Express Photo by Rohit Jain Paras) Parshottam Rupala (Express Photo by Rohit Jain Paras)

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Parshottam Rupala held three back-to-back meetings in Patidar-dominated Varachha, Amroli and Punagam areas of Surat Tuesday amidst minor disruptions by Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti. This was first campaigning by the BJP in these areas since the announcement of the state Assembly election dates.

The meetings were held under heavy security even as Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti groups kept sending warning messages on WhatsApp. Police had to make a human chain around the stage to prevent disruption and put barricades around the venue. Rupala, while addressing the meetings, accused the Congress of playing only blame game.

