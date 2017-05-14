Police arrest 2 Cong councillors for ‘roughing up’ Navsari Agricultural University VC

Representational Image Representational Image

The Navsari police on Saturday arrested two Congress councillors of Navsari Nagarpalika for allegedly misbehaving with the vice-chancellor of Navsari Agricultural University (NAU) during a protest staged by them with the students of the university, demanding preference in recruitment for forest department jobs. Police arrested Piyush Dhimmer, Navsari youth Congress vice president and councillor of ward no 6, and Mehul Tailor, councillor of ward no 4 after the Congress leaders allegedly manhandled the vice-chancellor and ‘tore a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’ kept on his table.

The youth Congress leaders along with over 130 students of ASPEE college of Horticulture and Forestry department of Navsari Agricultural University had taken out a rally, demanding that the forestry department students should be given first priority during the recruitment of Assistant Conservator of Forest and Range Forest Officer posts in the state forest department.

The youth congress leaders – state Gujarat youth Congress president Gulabsinh Rajput; general secretary of state youth Congress Parthiv Kathvidia; Ranjit Panwala, president of Navsari youth Congress; Piyush Dhimmer vice-president of Navsari youth Congress; Mehul Tailor, councillor of Navsari Nagarpalika and Vansada taluka youth Congress president Rajit Panwala–took out the rally on Friday evening.

The Congress leaders presented the demands of students to the vice-chancellor of NAU, C K Dangaria. After a heated argument between the VC and the youth leaders, the protesters started chanting slogans against the vice-chancellor and allegedly manhandled him. After the Congress leaders left the premises, the vice chancellor called up Jalalpore police of Navsari district, and lodged a complaint against the protesters.

Five days ago, the NAU vice-chancellor had expelled 130 students from the hostel of the colleges, claiming that their agitation was affecting other students staying in the hostel. Following this, the students were seen staying in a make-shift tent on the college premises.

The Congress leaders intervened in the matter when senior Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia came to Navsari to attend Kinara Bachav yatra recently. Modhwadia accompanied by state youth congress leaders and NSUI leaders met the agitating students and assured them to resolve the matter. An agitating student leader on condition of anonymity said, “Our demand is genuine. In Tamil Nadu, the forestry department students are given 100 per cent preference for government jobs in the forest department, while in other states 50 per cent priority is given to students belonging to the forest department. Here, no such provision is there, which is what led to this protest.”

Navsari Jalalpore police inspector B K Gohil said, “On the basis of the complaint, we have arrested two Congress leaders while others are still absconding. We have sent our teams to arrest them.”

