PNB scam after-effects: Navsari Bank of Baroda transfers employees

Following the Rs 11,400 crore scam in Punjab National Bank involving jeweller Nirav Modi, the Central Vigilance Committee has issued a notification to all banks across the country to transfer employees who have completed more than five years at a single branch.

Accordingly, Bank of Baroda in Navsari issued transfer orders to at least three of it employees on Friday. The three employees who have been transferred include Special Assistant Dipak Rathod (57) and head clerk Kokila Patel.

After receiving the transfer orders, the All India Bank of Baroda Employees Co-ordination Committee and All India Bank of Baroda Employees Federation protested outside the head offices of the Bank.

