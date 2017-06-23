PM Narendra Modi to release coin, stamp on Gandhi’s spiritual guru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 29 will release a special postage stamp and a coin in honour of Shrimad Rajchandra, spiritual guru of Mahatma Gandhi, on his 150th birth anniversary, said members of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur (SRMD).

“We have got an official communication from the Prime Minister’s Office. The only detail we know is that a special postage stamp and a coin will be released to honour Rajchandra. It is an honour for our entire team,” said Utppal Mehta of SRDM, at a press conference here.

“The PM in his August 15 speech in 2016 had mentioned the name of Shrimadji many times. He noted that Shrimadji was guru of Gandhiji and the youth should follow his teachings,” said Mehta.

The coin and the stamp will be released at a function to be held at Sabarmati Ashram. Along with PM Narendra Modi, CM Vijay Rupani and Gurudevshri Rakeshbhai, founder of SRMD will also be present for the event.

“Gandhiji met Shrimadji for the first time in Mumbai, upon his return from England as a barrister in 1891. Shrimadji’s inner equipoise, absorption in spiritual pursuits, enlightening wisdom, knowledge of the scriptures and moral earnestness left a deep-rooted impression on Gandhiji… Upon moving to South Africa, Gandhiji corresponded with Shrimadji through letters. Shrimadji’s insightful thoughts ignited the fire of spiritual inquisitiveness in Gandhiji,” said Abhay Jasani, president of SRMD.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App