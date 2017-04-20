PM Modi’s ban on red beacons: Shankersinh Vaghela tweets support

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Shankersinh Vaghela. Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Shankersinh Vaghela.

THE DECISION of the BJP-led Central government to ban use of red beacons atop vehicles attached to dignitaries, including Central and state ministers, has found support from the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader, Shankersinh Vaghela.

In a tweet,Vaghela said: “I appreciate @narendramodi for removing the red beacons. This was something I had implemented during my chief ministership in 1996-97.” Of late, Vaghela has been warming up to BJP. Recently, he had a meeting with national BJP president Amit Shah, which generated a lot of discussion within the Congress. But Vaghela termed it as a ‘courtesy meet’. However, on Tuesday, Vaghela created a stir with his statement that around 20 Congress MLAs had been approached by the BJP leadership and were being offered favours to cross over to the party. He said, he organised a meeting of these MLAs with AICC general secretary and party’s Gujarat in-charge Gurudas Kamat to apprise the high command about the situation.

‘Gujarat will do away with red beacons soon’

GUJARAT Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has welcomed the move taken by the Central Government to do away with red beacons on vehicles of ministers and officers across the country and declared the same will be implemented in Gujarat at the earliest, stated an official release.

