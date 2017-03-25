PIL seeks implementation of Lodha panel suggestions in Saurashtra cricket body

A PIL has been filed in the Gujarat High Court seeking implementation of the recommendations by the R M Lodha Commission in managing the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) as directed by the Supreme Court.

The petition, which is likely to come up for the hearing next week, seeks the court to direct the SCA to give voting rights to all ex-first class cricketers as life members. The PIL has levelled allegations against various current and past members of nepotism among other charges, and sought equal voting rights for each district cricket association. It has also sought appointment of independent administrator in the SCA.

The PIL has sought details of funds and expenses to be produced before the court till the compliance of the Lodha commission. The plea has been filed by Rajesh V Jadeja, 52, a resident of Porbandar, who is also a former Saurashtra Ranji Trophy player.

He has alleged the SCA was not distributing funds received from the BCCI to district associations, which don’t have right to raise voice against “illegality and malfunctioning done by the officer bearers of the SCA”.

The petition also accused Nirajan Shah of nepotism in the association. Shah left the association in the wake of the Lodha Commission’s recommendation earlier this year.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now