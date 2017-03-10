PIL on hooch tragedy: Gujarat High Court reserves order

The Gujarat High Court Thursday reserved its order on a PIL which has sought action against police officials for being negligent in the Surat hooch tragedy. The petition also alleged that there was a nexus between police and bootleggers which resulted into the tragedy in September last year, killing more than 30 persons. The PIL also seeks compensation for the victims. However, during the hearings, the state government objected to the PIL, stating that the probe was handed over to Gujarat ATS which has already filed chargesheets against the accused. The state has also opposed compensation to victims stating that they died due to liquor which is prohibited in the state.