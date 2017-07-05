PIL filed in Gujarat High Court against closure of school where Bapu studied

Gujarat High Court (File) Gujarat High Court (File)

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Gujarat High Court against the closure of Mohandas Gandhi Vidyalaya, Mahatma Gandhi’s alma mater, in Rajkot. The PIL is likely to be taken up on Wednesday before a division bench, headed by Chief Justice R Subhash Ready.

The government ordered complete closure of the school, established in 1853 as Alfred High School, in May and the students were given school-leaving certificates (SLCs) amid protests by the parents. Gandhi attained his secondary education in the school from 1880 to 1887.

Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) had sent a proposal to the state government in 2016 to convert the school into a museum and dedicate it to Gandhi. Officials term poor results and low enrolment as reasons behind the move

Following the government’s nod, the students were were transferred to other schools. The students were first moved into the building of Karansinhji High School last year and this year they were finally handed over SLCs.

