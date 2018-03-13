People know EVM is ‘Each Vote for Modi’, says Guj I&B Minister

Gujarat Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja. (Source: Facebook) Gujarat Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja. (Source: Facebook)

Praising Election Commission and Information & Broadcast department of Gujarat government for its work on voters’ awareness, Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja on Monday said that people have brought BJP into power identifying EVM as “Each Vote for Modi”. Speaking in the Gujarat Assembly while putting forward the budgetary demands of Information & Broadcast Department to the tune of Rs 126 crore in the House, Jadeja said that at a time when many people conspire to defame Gujarat in the country and even abroad, the Information Department is spreading message of development against the politics of appeasement.

“If Gujarat has become number one in the country, the Information department has made lot of efforts in it,” Jadeja said. “It is Kaliyug, and in Kaliyug it is not enough only to be good, but it is equally important to do good work and show it (to the public),” he added.

“Our Information department took up many works for creating voters’ awareness, to increase voting percentage…and we have got results also. Voters have become aware. Information department has a role in increasing voters’ awareness… Election results have come and after the results, all these (members of Opposition Congress) have raised objections related to EVM and VVPAT. (But) people have identified EVM as Each Vote for Modi and brought BJP into power.” Jadeja said.

“Perhaps its budget could be small, but I&B department has played a very important role in creating brand image of Gujarat prevailing in the entire country,” Jadeja added. Jadeja also accused Congress of resorting to the politics of appeasement. Referring to Gujarat assembly elections, he said that Congress leaders were visiting temples just to get photographed. “However, people of Gujarat identified you,” Jadeja said adding, that BJP believes in “conserving culture and therefore the people of Gujarat had been giving us power for the past 22 years”.

