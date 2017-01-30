Patidar youths ‘disrupt’ deputy CM Nitin Patel’s speech at mass wedding

Gujarat deputy CM Nitin Patel. (Express Archive) Gujarat deputy CM Nitin Patel. (Express Archive)

In yet another public protest embarrassing BJP leaders, around 20-30 Patidar youths “disrupted” the speech of Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel at a mass wedding ceremony of a community group — 25 Gaam Kadva Patidar Samaj — in Mansa town on Sunday. Following the incident, head of the event organiser has lodged an FIR against them with police.

The incident happened on Sunday afternoon at a community place where the mass wedding ceremony for 39 couples was organised by the Samaj in Mansa. The concluding ceremony of the event was attended by Nitin Patel and BJP MP from Mehsana Jayshree Patel.

Watch What Else Is making News

Abhik Patel, local convenor of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS), which is holding agitations against BJP-ruled Gujarat government to press for their demand of reservation for Patidar community, said, “As soon as Nitinbhai started his speech, youths stood up on their seats and started shouting ‘Jay Sardar, Jay Patidar’. When the situation started worsening, police cordoned Nitinbhai and he left the place, along with Jayshreeben.” “Nitinbhai cut short his address and left the venue amid the protest,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, president of the Samaj, Shambhu Patel, who has lodged a police complaint against around 25-30 persons for creating ruckus during the function said, “As per the protocol of our society, we invite all the community leaders in the mass wedding function that we have been organising for the past 17 years. Today also, we invited Patidar leaders from both Congress and BJP. The Congress leaders left after the lunch. Whereas, Nitinbhai and Jayshreeben had come to attend the concluding ceremony. When Nitinbhai started to address the gathering, some ‘limited elements’ started shouting ‘Jay Sardar, Jay Patidar’. Nitinbhai even asked them to sit together and have a dialogue.”

“Nitinbhai, however, did not cut his address short. He spoke for around 12-15 minutes,” Shambhu added. According to Mansa police, they have registered an FIR on the basis of a complaint by Shambhu Patel for rioting and other offences against a mob of around 25-30 unidentified persons and nine others.