Global Patidar Business Summit begins today, BJP, Congress leaders expected to attend

Global Patidar Business Summit 2018 to be be attended by patidar leaders of BJP and Congress. (Representational photo)

Patidar leaders from both the BJP and Congress are expected to come together to attend a maiden Global Patidar Business Summit 2018 that attempts to showcase economic prowess of the community at a three-day event to be held at Gandhinagar from January 5.

The summit, expected to be a networking platform for small and big industrialists from the community, also aims to popularise “Brand Patidars”, especially among the youths who have been agitating for reservation in jobs for the past couple of years in Gujarat. The summit, the organisers said, will also provide a platform for finding avenues to skill Patidar youths and make them job-ready.

Young Congress leaders from the community like Paresh Dhanani are expected to rub shoulders with senior BJP leaders like Deputy CM Nitin Patel, Union Transport Minister Mansuk Mandaviya and Union Minister of State for Agriculture Purshottam Rupala at the event.

“We have invited leaders from both the BJP and the Congress to be part of the event. CM Vijay Rupani, Deputy CM Nitin Patel, Mansukh Mandaviya, Purshottam Rupala and Congress leader Paresh Dhanani have all given their consent to attend the event,” said T G Jhalawadia, CEO of Sardardham Vishwa Patidar Kendra, a little-known organisation which is organising the business summit. Prime Minister Narenda Modi was also invited by the organisers.

