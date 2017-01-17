Patidar mobilisation for grand opening of Khodaldham, it’s apolitical, say organisers

Foundation of the Rs 60-crore Khodaldham temple complex was laid in 2012. Express Photo by Chirag Chotaliya Foundation of the Rs 60-crore Khodaldham temple complex was laid in 2012. Express Photo by Chirag Chotaliya

Once again in an assembly election year, a goddess is being invoked by the Leuva Patidars as they prepare for a grand installation of an idol of their reigning deity goddess Khodiyar at Khodaldham in Kagvad village, some 60 km from Rajkot city. The smallest of shops in Rajkot wear a banner welcoming the procession of the main idol, to begin Tuesday from this city, promising mobilisation of the politically and economically influential Patidar community, months before the state goes to poll. Similar processions will begin simultaneously from Jamnagar, Junagadh, Bhavnagar, Amreli, Gir Somnath, Surendranagar and Vadodara districts.

In the last assembly election year, 2012, several such mobilisation events had taken place, where in one, former chief minister Keshubhai Patel came out of a 10-year hibernation to declare that the community was being sidelined, and went on to launch Gujarat Parivartan Party, which won two seats in the elections but eventually merged with BJP in 2014. The temple project has remained high profile with then chief ministers of Gujarat Narendra Modi and Anandiben Patel attending events at the complex in 2014 and 2015.

Although organisers insist this event is apolitical and no political leaders have been formally invited, “but can attend in personal capacity”, one of the Khodaldham trust mobilisations in 2012 had seen attendance of Patidar strongmen like MP Vitthal Radadiya, then with Congress and MLA Bavku Unghad, also then with Congress, holding hands of BJP leaders. Both are now with BJP. This movement coincides with the return of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader Hardik Patel, a Kadva Patidar, to Gujarat after six months on Tuesday, when he is expected to address a grand meeting at Himmatnagar in north Gujarat.

The foundation of the temple was laid in 2012 and the temple will be inaugurated in 2017, both election years in the state. The temple complex has been built at a cost of around Rs 60 crore. Office bearers of Shree Khodaldham Trust (SKT), the organisation of Leuva Patels building the temple, said that more than 20 lakh community members are expected to participate in the pranpratishtha event which will formally begin on Wednesday and go on till Saturday.

The Leuva Patels dominate the politically important Saurashtra region of the state. Hansraj Gajera, secretary of SKT, said, “We have not sent out special invite to anybody. It is an open invitation to all our community members. This is a religio-social event, hence no politician has been invited in that capacity. But, they may attend in their personal capacity as members of the Patidar community. The foundation stone laying ceremony in 2012 and inauguration of the temple in 2017 — both election years — is merely a coincidence.”

The SKT secretary said that not even religious gurus have been invited. “If we invite, for example, the Chief Minister or the Prime Minister or any religious guru, we will have to follow their protocol and security arrangements. That might not be possible given the huge assembly which we expect. Such visits may also inconvenience our community members during the festival. Therefore, VIPs have not been invited,” Gajera noted.

Asked if Hardik was invited, he said that the quota stir leader was welcome like any other Patidar community member.

Paresh Gajera, a trustee of SKT, said that there will be cultural events on Thursday and Friday, and a religious assembly on Saturday where video messages of religious gurus will be played. “We shall also felicitate some of our community members who have made their names. So, far, we have confirmation from Suzlon chairman Tulsi Tanti, Nirma Group chairman Karsan Patel and Pankaj Patel of Zydus Cadila group,” said the trustee.

Idols of 21 deities have been distributed among various districts of the state. They will be taken out in processions, which will culminate at Khodaldham complex. It is in this complex that the community has built a grand temple of their patron deity.

The main idol of goddess Khodiyar will be mounted on a decorated carriage on Tuesday morning and it will be taken to Khodaldham. The procession of this idol will include 50 floats, more than 3,000 cars and thousands of scooterists. Organisers said that the rally will be around 60 km long.

The pre-installation rituals of the idols will begin from Wednesday onward when 21 couples will take part in havan. It will go on till Thursday. On Friday, 1,008 more couples will join in the havan and all the idols will be installed at their designated places in the temple. The pranpratishtha ceremony will culminate on Saturday morning with installation of kalash at the top of the temple, hoisting the flag atop it and maha aarti.

The organisers have formed a team of around 40,000 volunteers to manage the events. A few years ago, Kadva Patels had inaugurated a temple of their community deity goddess Umiya at Sidsar village in Jamjodhpur taluka of Jamnagar in a similar grand style.

Meanwhile, other communities are also supporting the Patidars in the event. Samast Sunni Muslim Jamat, an organisation of Muslims of Savarkundla town of Amreli, have put up hoarding bards greeting SKT. “We believe in unity. We have been living together for years… This is a big religious occasion for them and to wish them well, we have put up hoarding boards. We are even ready to send teams of volunteers if SKT requires,” sid Irfan Kureshi, president of the Jamat.