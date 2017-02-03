Patidar beaten up at BJP rally: Hardik gives ultimatum to police to act against accused, targets Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah (File Photo) BJP president Amit Shah (File Photo)

Targeting BJP national president Amit Shah without naming him, Patidar quota agitation leader Hardik Patel Thursday said, “The national president has many criminal cases lodged against him and one cannot expect good thing from him.”

Hardik was in Surat on Thursday to present himself in the Crime Branch office here. He was accompanied by Surat Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti co-convenor Alpesh Katheriya, who is involved in a sedition case. Hardik and Alpesh went to the Crime Branch office and returned back to the ground floor within five minutes.

Talking to mediapersons outside the Crime Branch office, Hardik said, “The role of police is dubious. Nineteen Patidar youths were arrested by police for disturbing BJP leader Rutvij Patel’s vehicle rally. The complaint of Vijay Mangukiya, who was beaten up by BJP goons, has not been registered by police. I have seen the video of BJP goons beating Mangukiya, Surat PAAS team member. He has multiple injuries on his face and head.

He is presently at the SMIMER hospital. We will not tolerate this act. Surat police should take action against the accused involved in beating Mangukiya till February 9. If not, we will gherao the police station.”

He added, “The right to independence in the state is damaged. The goons are now ruling the government and BJP members are pressurising the people to such an extent that nobody opposes or protest. The law and order situation in the state has deteriorated.”