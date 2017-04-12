Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti seeks permission to meet Prime Minister

A team of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS), Surat, led by co-convenor Dharmik Malaviya, on Tuesday handed over a memorandum to district collector M S Patel, seeking permission to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his upcoming visit to the district this month.

In the memorandum, the PAAS team stated that they have been agitating for reservations for last two years and have made representations to the state political leadership in BJP but nothing conclusive has emerged so far.

