Patan man shot at: Gujarat Dy CM Nitin Patel writes to US Consulate for emergency visas

Deputy Chief Minster Nitin Patel. (File) Deputy Chief Minster Nitin Patel. (File)

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Thursday wrote to the US Consulate in Mumbai for emergency visitor visas to three relatives of a Patan native who was shot at by unidentified persons in Alabama on Monday.

Samir Patel, who is in early 30s, hails from Sander village of Patan district and works at a shopping mall in Alabama. Some unidentified persons had fired at him at the mall after which he was admitted to a local hospital where his condition was stated to be serious. Some of Samir’s relatives had approached Deputy Chief Minister Patel regarding the requirement of emergency passports and visas for his mother Chetna Patel and two uncles Girish and Arvind.

Sources said the deputy chief minister spoke to the the Ministry of External Affairs to get the emergency passports Wednesday. After issuance of passports, an appointment for their visas was fixed for Friday.

