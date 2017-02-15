Parents seek Gujarat High Court nod for daughter’s abortion

(Representational) (Representational)

In a fresh case, an alleged rape victim’s parents from Kheda district have moved Gujarat High Court seeking abortion of their daughter who is said to be six-month pregnant. The HC has directed the district administration to take care of the victim. The matter is likely to be heard on Wednesday. The court has also directed the authorities to bring the accused before it. Sources said that the girl was in a relationship with the accused but her parents are against it.