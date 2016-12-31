Panchayat polls: BJP leader axed to death in Navsari clash

A BJP leader was axed to death in Navsari district Thursday night when a clash ensued between two rival groups following the election results of Jogvad gram panchayat. The two groups clashed after Sudha Ajay Halpati was elected sarpanch of Jogvad gram panchayat, defeating Sita Ishwar Nayka — a relative of the victim, Ashok Nayka, who was earlier a member of Chikhli Taluka Panchayat.

Watch What Else Is Making News:

After the results were declared, Ashok and his son Akash went to Sudha’s house, where they had heated exchange with her relatives and supporters, police said. The situation became worse and one Shailesh Nayka allegedly attacked Ashok with an axe, they said.

Soon, Sita Nayka’s husband reached the spot and separated the two groups. He then rushed Ashok, who was bleeding profusely, to a nearby hospital from where the BJP leader was taken to a hospital in Navsari town.

Doctors at the Navsari hospital, however, declared Ashok brought dead. Several supporters of the winning sarpanch candidate have been booked for rioting and murder, said Chikhli police inspector M K Gujjar.

“We have arrested four persons, all residents of Jogvad village, in connection with the rioting case. Two accused are absconding. We handed the body of Ashok to his family members after postmortem on Friday afternoon… We have also deployed police personnel in the village to prevent any untoward incident,” said the inspector.