Pakistan apprehends 36 fishermen, 6 boats off Gujarat coast

Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) apprehended 36 fishermen and seized six boats in the Arabian sea off Jakhau coast in Gujarat on Wednesday, National Fisherworkers’ Forum (NFF) said. PMSA apprehended the fishermen near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL), NFF secretary Manish Lodhari told PTI.

“We have learnt that 36 fishermen on six fishing boats were apprehended by Pakistani agency near Jakhau coast today. Three of these boats had set out from Porbandar while other three are registered in Okha,” Lodhari said. It was feared that PMSA might have captured some more fishermen and seized their boats during the operation, he added.

The development comes just days after Pakistan released 220 Indian fishermen, mostly from Gujarat, arrested about a year ago for allegedly entering Pakistani waters.