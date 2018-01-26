Padmaavat row: 39 held for arson in Ahmedabad get bail

Security personnel deployed outside a multiplex in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. (Express Photo/Javed Raja) Security personnel deployed outside a multiplex in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. (Express Photo/Javed Raja)

Thirty nine persons arrested for vandalism and arson in Ahmedabad over the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus “Padmaavat” were granted bail on Thursday by two magisterial courts. They were booked for attempt to commit culpabe homicide (section 308 of the IPC), conspiracy and damaging private properties at four multiplexes in the city on Tuesday.

Five other accused, who have been booked for attempt to murder, have also filed for bail. The courts granted them the bail on conditions that they will remain present in the court during proceedings, will not threaten witnesses and not indulge in such acts against.

Defence lawyer K B Puwar argued in the court against charging the accused under Section 308 of the IPC saying “the primary objection was that there was no bodily offence, not a single person was injured but only vehicles and shops. Therefore, there was no question of applying section 308 of the IPC,” he said. In four separate FIRs, police have named 70 accused. Out of them 44 were arrested from the spot.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App