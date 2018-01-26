Padmaavat film row: Mehsana hit by mob violence even as Karni bandh evokes trepid response

(Left) Ranip bus terminal in Ahmedabad after GSRTC suspended services; (right) policewomen patrol the streets of Vadodara on Thursday. (Express Photo/Javed Raja and Bhupendra Rana) (Left) Ranip bus terminal in Ahmedabad after GSRTC suspended services; (right) policewomen patrol the streets of Vadodara on Thursday. (Express Photo/Javed Raja and Bhupendra Rana)

As Padmaavat hit the theatres across the country on Thursday, a mob, allegedly of Rajput youths, set the vehicle of Deputy Mamlatdar on fire in Mehsana city in order to enforce the bandh called by Karni Sena against the film’s release. They also attacked a jeep belonging to Deputy Superintendent of Police in the district. Police had to lob two rounds of tear gas shells to disperse the mob. Over three dozen protesters were arrested by the police.

According to the police, a group of people was trying to enforce the bandh at Ashram crossroads in Mehsana town when they stopped the car of a deputy mamlatdar. Police said that a heated argument ensued, following which the mob set the car on fire. When a Deputy Superintendent of Police arrived at the spot, the mob hurled stones damaging the jeep.

The violence took place even as Governor O P Kohli and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani were participating and greeting people during the ‘At Home’ hosted on the eve of Republic Day in Mehsana. Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, who represents the Mehsana constituency, was also present.The district will host the government’s Republic Day function on Friday.

There were reports of traffic blockades caused by burning tyres on the roads from various parts of the state — Amreli, Surendranagar, Patan, Vadodara, Mehsana, Rajkot and Banaskantha districts. Police said that no major incident of violence happened apart from Mehsana.

In other parts of the state, the bandh called by the Rajput Karni Sena failed to make any major impact, but none of the theatres in the state screened the movie for security reasons. As announced by the Gujarat Multiplex Owners Association, none of the theatres, be it multiplexes or single-screen, showed the movie in the state. The decision had been taken by the association after a mob, said to be associated with the Karni Sena and some other Rajput groups, set ablaze at least 30 motorcycles outside three multiplexes here on Tuesday night.

Life in major cities and towns today remained largely unaffected as educational institutions and commercial establishments remained open. However, as a precautionary measure, the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) suspended its bus services from Ahmedabad to Mehsana and Banaskantha, an official said. “Since several buses were targeted on these routes in the last few days, we have suspended the bus services from Ahmedabad to Mehsana and Banaskantha of north Gujarat,” Ahmedabad Divisional Controller A K Parmar said.

“We will resume services on these routes after assessing the situation. The buses on all other routes are running as per schedule,” he added. Over 20,000 policemen as well as paramilitary personnel have been deployed across the state to thwart any attempt to disturb peace, the police said. Along with the regular police force, 16 companies of paramilitary forces, such as the Border Security Force and Rapid Action Force, and nine companies of the State Reserve Police Force have been deployed in the state to maintain law and order, according to in-charge DGP Pramod Kumar.

