PAAS, BJP workers clash in Surat

Police on Tuesday detained six members of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) in Sarthana area of Surat after they tried to stop BJP MLA Kishor Kanani and his supporters from distributing buttermilk, resulting in a scuffle. The six were subsequently released as the BJP members chose not to lodge a police complaint.

“We were distributing buttermilk when PAAS members turned up and stopped us from doing our work. We called the police,” Kanani said. PAAS leader Dharmik Malaviya said, “We told the BJP MLA to remove banners. He refused to do so, following which we stopped them from distributing buttermilk.” Police said, “We detained six PAAS members as they were creating disturbance.”

