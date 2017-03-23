Over three lakh power pleas from farmers pending in Gujarat, says state govt

Over 3.21 lakh applications from the farmers of 18 districts, seeking electricity connections, are pending as on March 31, 2016, Gujarat Assembly was told on Wednesday.

Some of these applications, especially from Amreli and Rajkot, date way back to 2008, the state government shared the data while replying to different unstarred questions raised by Congress MLA Paresh Dhanani.

Maximum applications were pending from Rajkot district (48,834), followed by Amreli (41,743) and Jamnagar (29,801).

The government replied that providing electricity connections to the farmers in the state “was an ongoing process.” According to the socio-economic survey, tabled in the ongoing Budget session, the consumption of electricity in Gujarat fell during 2015-16. It was 75,841 million units against 76,719 million units in 2014-15. The highest consumption of 37,626 million units was reported by industrial sector (49.61%).

