Our fight not against any party: Hardik felicitates patidar students

Patidar agitation leader Hardik Patel on Thursday said that their fight is not against any party or government but for the rights of the community. Patel was attending a felicitation programme of meritorious Patidar students in Chhani village of Vadodara where he said that he wants youths from the community to qualify for IPS and IAS. Congratulating the meritorious students, Patel said, “I am happy to felicitate you but I am waiting for the day when I will honour IPS and IAS officers from our community.” He added they are fighting not against any party or government but for the farmers who are spending 80 per cent of their income on the education of their children.

“These children are not getting admissions in good colleges or universities despite scoring 90 per cent marks. The protest is for the community’s pride, against inequality. A student from another community gets a scholarship of Rs 7 lakh after scoring the highest mark in the district while a Patidar student, who has got the same marks, has to knock the government’s door 17 times for a scholarship of Rs 17,000,” Patel said. On farmers’ issue, Patel said their demand is that the government should waive off agriculture loan from cooperative banks as well.

“As of now, only the nationalised bank loans are being waived off. We also demand 24-hour electricity for farmers and that they be allowed to fetch water from Narmada canal.” Regarding the Mehsana custodial death, Patel said no party should do politics over the issue.

