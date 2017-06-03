Organs harvested from Surat man save four lives

(Representational Image) (File) (Representational Image) (File)

Navneet Chaudhary was declared brain dead on June 1 after a motorcycle accident, but organs harvested from his body saved the lives of four people on Friday.

While Navneet’s heart was successfully transplanted to a 24-year-old Surat man by the doctors at Ahmedabad’s CIMS Hospital — the second heart transplant operation in the state — his kidneys and liver saved three others lives.

According to Nilesh Mandlewala, founder and president of Donate Life that facilitates the process of organ donation, Navneet (30) was critically injured after a motorcycle accident in Surat on May 29 and declared brain dead by the doctors of Surat Civil Hospital Thursday night. “Navneet’s father allowed the doctors to harvest organs,” said Nilesh. “The organs reached Ahmedabad in a chartered plane at 3.30 am.”

According to Dr Dhaval Naik, cardiac surgeon, CIMS Hospital, “Only 15 per cent of the recipient’s heart was functioning. The transplant took place at 3.53 am. The patient is stable,” said Dr Dhaval Naik, cardiac surgeon, CIMS Hospital. The first heart transplant in the state was on December 19, 2016, also at CIMS.

While, 14-year-old boy from Ahmedabad and 31-year-old man from Surat received a kidney each, 48-year-old Morbi resident received liver. These transplants took place at Institute of Kidney Disease and Research Centre.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App