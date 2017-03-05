Anjali Rupani, wife of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, distributed self-employment kits to 19 women selected in a draw of lots out of 500 applicants at a special function organised in Bopal here on Saturday. The kits included sewing machines. khakhra maker and beauty parlour accessories. The event was part of celebration of birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay and International Women’s Day. Arriving at the meeting venue after two hours behind the scheduled time, she told women attending the function that they should not feel weak in any way but rather equip and empower themselves to make it big in their respective fields.

“Every one of you should become a graduate or pass high school to train children in your families and teach them good values. Only an educated woman can empower her family,” she said.

She said that she would not agree with the opinion that women could be backward if they were educated and self-employed.

Jigisha Shah, founder president of Ridhima Foundation which organised and sponsored the function, explained the need for women to become self-reliant and contribute to family kitty by taking up whatever profession that could be done at home. The usefulness of helpline 181 and generic drugs was also explained in great detail by experts.