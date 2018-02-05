One more held for bus attack in Dhoraji last month

A MONTH AFTER a mob allegedly set a Gujarat State Road Transport (GSRTC) bus on fire near Dhoraji in the wake of the clashes at Bhima Koregaon in Maharashtra, police on Saturday arrested a resident of Vadal village of Junagadh. With this, the number of arrests in the incident of arson and rioting has gone up to seven. The six men, who were arrested earlier, have been granted bail by the Gujarat High court. Vishal Kumbhani, a resident of Vadal village of Junagadh district, was arrested earlier at Shapar in connection with a prohibition case, and was lodged in judicial custody. Dhoraji police secured a transfer warrant and took custody of Kumbhani on Saturday.

“Kumbhani was part of a group which hatched the conspiracy to target the GSRTC bus when violence was going on in Maharashtra,” Dhoraji Inspector Kiransinh Rawat said. A mob had set a bus on fire on the outskirts of Dhoraji town on January 3. Police had said that the attack was a spillover of the violence that took place following attacks on Dalits in Bhima Koregaon in neighbouring Maharashtra that day.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App