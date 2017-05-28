One labourer dies, four fall ill in Ahmedabad factory gas leak

Those taken seriously ill have been admitted to LG Hospital. (Representational image) Those taken seriously ill have been admitted to LG Hospital. (Representational image)

A 37-year-old labourer died and four others fell seriously ill in a denim factory gas leakage near Pirana Road on Narol-Vishala bypass off Ahmedabad-Rajkot highway on Saturday. Those taken seriously ill have been admitted to LG Hospital. Dr Alap Shah, Assistant Medical Officer of LG Hospital, said that one person was brought dead, while four were in serious condition after inhaling the poisonous gas. The deceased has been identified as Navgan Swain, a native of Podapada village in Cuttack district of Odisha.

The other four — Virendrabhai (45), a resident of Shaktinagar in Narol, Paresh Indrapal Tiwari (45) of Rakhiyal, Rajan (30) and Mukesh (30) of Narol — have been admitted to intensive care unit. Their condition is stable, said Dr Shah. According to Additional Chief Fire Officer Rajesh Bhatt, some poisonous gas leaked during fumigation in the factory of Aarvee Denim in the afternoon.

“Some chemical reaction during fumigation seems to have caused the leakage. After the workers inhaled the gas, they started having difficulty in breathing and were taken to the hospital in serious condition,” Bhatt said.

He added that the factory management did not inform the fire department or sought any help from them to control the gas leakage. “We came to know about the incident from local news channels,” said the officer.

Nipun Arora, a member of the Aarvee Denim management, did not respond despite several phone calls from this newspaper.

A case of accidental death has been registered at Vatva police station. The station officer said prima facie it was revealed that “there was a thick smoke in the factory due to some chemical reaction, which choked the five workers present there.” “An investigation is on,” said the officer.

