One held for ferrying calves; mob thrashes him, burns car

The Gir-Somnath police on Friday arrested one person for allegedly ferrying five calves in a hatchback car. The man was caught by an unidentified mob that ‘rescued’ the calves and set the car on fire. According to the police, the incident happened at around 7.45 am near Dhari toll tax plaza, under the Prabhas Patan police station, on Junagadh-Veraval road.

According to the complaint lodged by Pratik H Vaghela, an employee of the toll tax plaza, three persons were spotted near the plaza in a car. When their car broke down, two of them — Rafik and Yasin — were pushing the car. The car’s boot accidentally opened and one calf got out.

Police sub-inspector, S I Mantara, said, “There were eight calves stuffed in the dickey. After the lock got opened accidentally, the calves got free and started running. Several people, who are yet to be identified, surrounded the car and rescued the calves. They also beat up the driver, Afzal, and burnt his car.”

He said that Afzal has lodged an offence against unidentified persons for burning his car. Rafik and Yasin are absconding. According to police, the calves were stolen and were being taken for slaughter.

