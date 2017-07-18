One dies of swine flu in Ahmedabad

Last year, 152 swine flu cases were registered with 34 deaths. Last year, 152 swine flu cases were registered with 34 deaths.

A 50-year-old man from Vejalpur died of swine flu in Ahmedabad on Sunday, taking the total number of H1N1 deaths in the city to 16 this season. Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Monday said that the city has recorded 89 swine flu cases so far.

Last year, 152 swine flu cases were registered with 34 deaths. AMC health authorities said that the city has recorded 369 cases of malaria and three cases of falciparum malaria in the first 15 days of July. In the first week, one case of chikungunya and six cases of dengue were registered.

“There will be an increase in number of cases of vector borne diseases as rains and occasional sun provides the best environment for the mosquitoes to breed. The rain water will accumulate, and it takes around a week for the mosquitoes to start attacking,” said Dr Bhavin Solanki, AMC medical officer in charge.

“We are working on making sure that we check as many houses and terraces as possible,” said Solanki. In July 2016, a total of 877 cases of malaria and 102 cases of dengue were registered.

