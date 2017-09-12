One dead, two including driver critical in Gujarat school bus-tanker collision

The bus accident happened near Sarkhej in Gujarat. (Source: Google News) The bus accident happened near Sarkhej in Gujarat. (Source: Google News)

Manav Prajapati, 14, was killed after a school tempo traveller collided with a tanker on the Sanathal-Navapura road in Gujarat on Friday, September 8. He was declared brought dead at the Zydus hospital after suffering multiple head injuries. Manav was among the 23 students, who belong to Divyapath School in Memnagar, Ahmedabad, involved in the accident. An FIR has been filed at the Changodar police station against the driver of the tanker.

The driver of the bus and 12 children were injured in the accident and initially taken to a civil hospital in Sola, before being admitted to Zydus Hospital. The driver and one of the students are still in critical condition, according to doctors at Zydus.

Eye witnesses told The Indian Express that the bus was driving towards Ahmedabad after picking up the students from Bavla village, when an oncoming truck took a wrong turn near Navapura in Sanand tulauka causing the head-on collision.

“I am aware of the death of Manav Prajapati. We met the police and the parents. We will see what can be done on behalf of the government,” said Kuldip Jhala, the mamladar of Sanand.

“We got news in the night about Manav’s death. We are all shocked. We are also told that another child is critical as even he has multiple head injuries. We are also hoping and praying for his well being ,” Yogesh Patel, a resident on Bavla village, told The Indian Express. “The entire village just took his body for the last rites. We are all shocked as we have seen Manav growing up with our children,” he added. Manav’s father Bharat Prajapati runs a hotel on the national highway.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd