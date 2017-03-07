On March 26, Arvind Kejriwal set to wrap up Gujarat Azadi Andolan

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be addressing a public meeting at Chhavani Maidan in Gandhinagar on the conclusion of the party’s “Gujarat Azadi Andolan” on March 26. Addressing mediapersons on Monday, Minister in the Delhi government and senior AAP leader Gopal Rai said that the party had earlier decided to submit a memorandum to Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani on March 26, containing demands of the people that would be collected during the ‘Azadi’ campaign across the state. The ‘Gujarat Azadi’ campaign will begin on March 16 in all the districts of the state and Rai himself would lead a campaign from Sanand.

“But we will not submit the memorandum to Chief Minister of Gujarat now because he had not taken proper action in Naliya gangrape case. We will boycott the CM. Instead, we will submit the memorandum to Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal when he comes to the state to address the public meeting in Gandhinagar on March 26,” announced Rai.

Rai said that the party would make the memorandum containing demands of the people as party’s election manifesto.

“We will not make any demand from Gujarat CM. We will now ask people to throw the BJP government out of power in December 2017 assembly polls which is drawing nearer,” said Rai.

Stating that “AAP will blow the assembly election ‘shankhnaad’, with Arvind Kejriwal addressing the public meet on March 26,” said the minister. Asked what he meant by ‘azadi’, he said AAP wanted to free the state from “corruption and terror of Amit Shah having a tight grip over the administration through his favourites in the government.”

On being asked about PM Modi’s graduate and post-graduate degrees, Rai said: “There is ‘dark rule’ of democracy in Delhi. Modi does not even consider it necessary to take police permission to take out election ‘yatra’ in Varanasi.”