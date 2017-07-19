Of India’s 11 gold at global Yoga meet, Gujarat bags 6

“From Gujarat, 17 players travelled for this tournament in China, where we won six gold medals, five silver and three bronze medals,” said Mahendrabhai Trivedi, vice-president of Yoga & Cultural Association of Gujarat, an affiliate body of Indian Federation of Yoga and Culture (IFYC), on Tuesday. “From Gujarat, 17 players travelled for this tournament in China, where we won six gold medals, five silver and three bronze medals,” said Mahendrabhai Trivedi, vice-president of Yoga & Cultural Association of Gujarat, an affiliate body of Indian Federation of Yoga and Culture (IFYC), on Tuesday.

India won 40 medals — including 11 gold, 22 silver, 7 bronze — at the 6th International Yoga Championship which was held in Shenzen, China between June 23 and 25. A ninth-grade student from Surat, Kalp Joshi, won the Champions of Champions title which included a cash prize of Rs 5.2 lakh and a trophy.

“From Gujarat, 17 players travelled for this tournament in China, where we won six gold medals, five silver and three bronze medals,” said Mahendrabhai Trivedi, vice-president of Yoga & Cultural Association of Gujarat, an affiliate body of Indian Federation of Yoga and Culture (IFYC), on Tuesday.

“Overall, there were 78 players from the country who travelled to China for this event,” added Trivedi, a former state minister and current chairman of state government’s Gujarat Pavitra Yatradham Vikas Board. About 14 countries including China, France, Iran, Nepal, Malaysia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, UK, USA and Vietnam participated at Shenzen.

When asked if the state government or the Centre had raised any objection or issued an advisory regarding the team’s travel to China which happened amid the Doklam stand-off, Trivedi said, “No objections were raised regarding our travel. The team faced no problems in China. In fact, they enjoyed.”

“We did not get a chance to go public about the victories because, a similar press conference that we had organised on June 29 was cancelled due to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Gujarat,” he said when asked about the delay in going public about the event.

The winners from Gujarat donated a portion of their prize money to the family of Venkatesh, a participant from Bangalore, who passed away after suffering a heart attack during the event. In 2015, the team from Gujarat had won 26 medals in the fifth edition of the same championships held at Beijing.

