Nursing student found dead in civil hospital

A BSc first year nursing student was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the garden of New Civil Hospital in Surat on Monday morning. Police have recovered a suicide note from the luggage of Rahul Chudasma (19), a resident of Bhavnagar district, in which he had written that he missed his family and could not stay alone in Surat.

According to sources, Chudasma was a student of the nursing college on the New Civil Hospital campus and stayed in a hostel there. His body was found lying in the garden near his hostel after which, the nursing college authorities informed the police. Khatodara police recovered the body and started a probe. The police found some injury marks on the body and sent it for postmortem in the New Civil Hospital. Though the post mortem was carried out in the afternoon, no cause of death had been reported so far.

The doctors have sent some viscera samples to the forensic science laboratory for test. Police also searched his hostel room and checked the luggage, during which they discovered the suicide note. They also interrogated his roommates and other college students.

Khatodara police inspector R R Ahir said, “The cause of death is still not known. His viscera samples have been sent to the forensic science lab.”

